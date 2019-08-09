Lorraine Groenendaal, Mercer, PA – Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Groenendaal, of Mercer, died at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at home of natural causes. She was 89.



Mrs. Groenendaal was born January 4, 1930, in Erie, a daughter of Anna (Bohalz) Markow and Trofyn Markow.



She graduated from Erie schools.



In her early years, she and her husband owned Belle Valley Provision.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Groenendaal, whom she married May 4, 1950. He passed away June 6, 2014.

In keeping Lorraine’s wishes there will be no services

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.