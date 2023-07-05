SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Murray, 88, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 8:16 p.m. in UPMC Horizon – Shenango.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1935 to Marlan Hoelzle and Louise (Otte) Hoelzle.

Lois was married to James W. Murray on June 19, 1954, who preceded her in death October, 1989.

Lois was a homemaker and was a member of First Baptist Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed ring a word puzzles, ceramics and collecting gnomes.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Karmelita and her husband, Walter, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Renee Tate and her companion, Curt Caldwell, of Hobart, Indiana; two sons, Thomas Patrick Murray of Masury, Ohio and David Murray and his wife, Jeri, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law, Johanna Murray of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Arlene Darko of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Janet Matchak and her husband, Larry, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brother, James Hoelzle and his wife, Maxine, of Raleigh, North Carolina; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Murray; brother, William Hoelzle and husband, James W. Murray.

Memorial Service will take place 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 1 at First Baptist Church in Sharon, 301 West State Street. with Pastor Jeff Cummings officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

