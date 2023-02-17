HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. Banas, 77, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Farrell, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Nugent’s Convalescent Home after an extended illness.

Born in Crescent, Pennsylvania on November 8, 1945, she was the daughter of Kathleen (Seymour) Weiland and Herbert Weiland.

She graduated Farrell High School and was a caregiver in the Valley for 15 years.

Lois was a member of First Assembly of God.

She took pleasure in reading, cooking and spending time with her family.

Lois is survived by her husband, Ronald Banas, whom she married October 2, 1976 and he survives at home; a daughter, Geri Ansinger of Hermitage; a son, Gene Ansinger of Sharon, Pennsylvania and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Lois’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.