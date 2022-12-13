HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda R. Garzoni, 73, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at UPMC, Farrell.

Linda was born May 15, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Frank and Rose Marie (Scarmack) Garzoni.

She attended The ARC of Mercer County, formerly MCAR and resided in a group home in Hermitage.

Linda is survived by her mother, Rose; her two sisters, Debra and Monica (wife of Ray Sparks), all of Hermitage and a brother-in-law, Larry Perna of Sharpsville, along with several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank; her sister, Veronica Perna; her nephew, Matt Perna and her beloved Godmother, Millie Gadola.

Linda’s family would like to thank all the caring, kind and patient people she met along the way.

Donations can be made in Linda’s name to The ARC of Mercer County, 850 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A remembrance service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

