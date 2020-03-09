Linda Mae Skarica, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae (Harkulich) Skarica, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away in her home at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after an extended illness with Ataxia. She was 59.



On May 30, 1960, Linda was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John and Elsie (Roberts) Harkulich.



After graduating from Sharon High School, Linda went on to earn her B.A. in Marketing from IUP.

She was a marketer for various companies, while owning and operating her own retail store in Erie, Pennsylvania.



Linda was a proud soccer mom and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.



She is survived by her husband, Michael Skarica, whom she married on May 5, 1985 and he survives at home; her father, John of Hermitage; two sons, Matthew of West Middlesex and Marco of Pittsburgh and a brother, Darren Harkulich of Fort Myers, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Steve Harkulich.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage. Memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to The National Ataxia Foundation at www.ataxia.org/donate.

