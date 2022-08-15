WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. McCallister-Morgan, 69, of West Middlesex, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.



Linda was born October 9, 1952, in Sharon to Helen (Cartwright) McCallister and Raymond McCallister.



She was a barmaid at the Farrell Moose for eight years.



Linda enjoyed going to casinos, collecting angels and spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by two sisters, Patricia Welsh and her husband, Larry, of Hermitage and Virginia Peterson and her fiancé, Art Dye, of Greenville and a brother, Raymond McCallister and his wife, Pamela, of Hermitage.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Morgan, whom she married October 16, 1992 and who passed away November 13, 1995 and a brother, William Heckathorne.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.