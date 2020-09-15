Linda James Hoover, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda James Hoover passed away Tuesday, September 15.

Linda was born June 3, 1944.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

