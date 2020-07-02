Linda Bateman, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Bateman, 72, of West Middlesex, died at 11:28 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center, due to an extended illness.

She was born on January 7, 1948, in Sharon, to Rose (Trozzo) Bateman and Charles Bateman, both deceased.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School, Class of 1966.

Linda worked at Leali Meats for 37 years and then Shenango Valley Meats for five years as a clerk, retiring in 2012.

She was a member of United Methodist Church in West Middlesex.

She was a Sunday school teacher for 40 years and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins and cooking.

She is survived by her sisters, Beverly Davano of West Middlesex and Sara Mishata of Farrell; brother, Charles Bateman and wife, Kathi of West Middlesex; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Vellente, Dustin Bateman, Lori Bateman, Carmen Davano, Vincent Davano, Donald Mishata and Shawn Mishata and several great-nieces and nephews, all of whom she considered her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

