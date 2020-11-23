Lillian Katherine Hoffman Aites, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Katherine Hoffman Aites, age 65, peacefully passed away at her home on Friday morning, November 20, 2020, following a four-year battle with leukemia.

Born April 22, 1955, in Grove City, she was the daughter of the late Morris Paul and Almira Mae Hedglin Hoffman.

Lillian loved her family, especially spending money and time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring, collecting bells and carousels and use to love to bowl with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, David Paul Aites, Sr., who she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage with on August 21; her children, Norma (Tom) Woodcock of Jackson Center, David P (Crystal) Aites, Jr., of Mercer and Theadore M. (Christal) Aites of Jackson Center; 15 Grandchildren; six Great-Grandchildren and her siblings, Frances Boofer of West Sunbury, Mabel Tomes of Illinois, Donna (Carl) Stiffy of Mercer, Lewis (Mary) Hoffman of Mercer and Sandra (Richard) Ace of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

