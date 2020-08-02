Lila M. Mikulin, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lila Lark Mikulin passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Nugents Convalescent Home after an extended illness. She was 78.

Lila was born April 5, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Walter “Bob” Lark and Ethel (Buxton) Lark.

She grew up in the New Wilmington area after moving from Mercer when she was five years old.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1960. Lila attended Artistic Beauty School in Sharon.

For many years she operated a beauty shop from her home.

She married her husband, Thomas J. Mikulin on June 22, 1961 and he passed away July 2, 1983.

After Tom’s passing, she went back to school to become a registered nurse at Sharon General Hospital. Then she worked at Colonial Manor in Youngstown as Director of Nursing, where she held many offices of president, vice president and secretary of the Director of Nursing Association in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. She finally retired from her roles in 2002 to work for Home In Stead for 8 years.

Lila was an active member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She served as Sunday School teacher, vacation bible school teacher, youth group leader with her husband and she served on the Deacon’s board.

After retiring she remained very active, walking at Buhl Park with her dear friend, Edie Davison, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by two sons, Tom Mikulin and his wife, Renee and Kevin Mikulin and his wife, Denise, all of New Wilmington; five grandchildren, Lorenzo, Lonzo, Dajunonna, Zachary and Tyler Mikulin; great-grandson, Kairo Mikulin; a sister, Judy Memo of Mount Jackson, Pennsylvani; a brother, James Lark of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; 12 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

