Lettisia J. Rush May, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lettisia J. Rush May, age 89, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Clepper Manor.

Born March 20, 1931 in Templeton, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Fannie M. Greenawalt Rush.

She was a member of the Faith Presbyterian Church, Hermitage.

She retired from the former Packard Electric in Warren Ohio, where she had worked in the misc. department.

She was a past member of the ABWA, Hermitage and the Senior Moose Lodge #276 in Greenville.

Lettisia enjoyed 24 years of wintering in Sarasota, Florida where she loved running the bingos. She also loved swimming, biking and the music theater.

She is survived by her daughters Shirley L. Everett and Michelle (Joseph) Osborne; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews and her special nephew Mike Bell.

She was preceded in death by her husband William M. May, who she married August 30, 1951 and passed away November 26, 2014; step son William M Fetsko; and her siblings Loretta Gogolatse, Robert Rush, Norman Rush, and Patricia Bell.

The family will have a private funeral service at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc 2630 E State Street, Hermitage, with her Pastor Rev. Anthony Kladitis of Faith Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Private entombment will be on the America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation at kidneyfund.org or the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926.