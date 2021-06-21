Leta Minto, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leta Minto passed away Saturday, June 19.

Leta was born October 24, 1958.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 24, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road in Hermitage. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.