FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie “Les” Svarny, 70, of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in his residence with his family by his side of an extended illness.



He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1952 to Rudolph Svarny and Evelyn (Dorsey) Svarny.

Les was a IBEW electrician for 40 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, camping, brewing beer and making wine, model railroading and cutting wood.



Les married Patricia “Patti” (Moore) Svarny on September 11, 1970 and she survives at home.



He is survived by two daughters, Beth (Neil) Shalenberger of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Julie (Joe) Reichard of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Kathy Palazzo (Rick) of Clark, Pennsylvania and Evie Wike (Willie) of Brookfield, Ohio; two brothers, Joseph (Mary) Svarny of Masury, Ohio and Mark (Carol) Svarny of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.



Les was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Svarny and father, Rudolph Svarny.



In keeping Les’s wishes all services are Private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

