Leonard W. Thiel, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard W. Thiel Jr., 83, of Hermitage, passed away at 5:05 p.m. October 28, 2021, at Nugent’s Convalescent Home after an extended illness.

Leonard was born March 15, 1938, in Detroit to Elizabeth (McKenzie) Thiel and Leonard Thiel, Sr.

He graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1957.

Leonard was a manager for Pennsak, Incorporated of Sharon for 28 years.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and coaching.

Leonard is survived by his wife at home, Elaine (Sauve) Thiel, whom he married January 31, 1959; daughters, Dawn Jones and her, husband, Richard of Sharpsville; Rachelle Anderson and her husband, Ronald, of Pennfield, New York and Kimberly Schober and her husband, Leonard, of Niles, Ohio; sons, Eric Thiel and his wife, Carol, of Hickory Township, Pennsylvania and Kirk Thiel and his wife, Teresa of Butler; brothers, James Thiel of Detroit and Bruce Thiel and his wife, Linda, of Dexter, Michigan; 13 grandchildren, Sharilynn, Lindsay, Ryan, Aaron, Philip, Joshua, Lydia, Jessica, Jennifer, Jordan, Jade, Corrine and Zachary and 11 great-grandchildren.

He has preceded in death his parents.

Arrangments are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

