Leigha Lynn Lewis, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leigha Lynn Lewis, 33, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Leigha was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Gidget Ann Womer and Jim “Cletis” Lewis on June 26, 1988 and attended Farrell Schools.

Leigha is survived by two sisters, Tiffini Womer of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Alycia Morris of Sharon, Pennsylvania and four brothers, Perry Womer of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Tylor Lewis of Arizona, Mike Morris of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Adam Morris of Sharon, PennsylvaniaA.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

