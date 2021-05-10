Lawrence “Larry” Michael Buccino, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” Michael Buccino Jr., 56, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday May 8, 2021 in Hospice House of Poland, Ohio after an extended illness.

Born June 2, 1964 to Elizabeth Lynne (Goral) and Lawrence Buccino.

Larry attended Sharon High School graduating in 1982.

He enjoyed all genres of music, Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers, British movies and TCM old movies.

Larry was a member of St. Stanislaus Church of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by his sister, Rosemarie Moon and her husband Eugene of Volant, Pennsylvania and a brother, Anthony Buccino of Hubbard, Ohio; a cousin, Christina Buccino of Hubbard, Ohio; two nephews, Jonathan Kent and his wife Arielle and Joseph Kent and his wife Jennifer, two great nieces and one great nephew.

Graveside service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Lawrence Buccino Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.