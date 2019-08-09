Lawrence E. Rudge, Mercer, PA – Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. “Larry” Rudge, of Mercer passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 75.



On August 29, 1943, Larry was born in Sharon and was the first born to Frank and Florence (Bombeck) Rudge.



In his youth, Larry participated in a swim match at St. John’s church in Sharon, where he was known as the best “back swimmer.” He also loved to water ski.

Larry attended Teen Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and graduated from the two-year course. Larry was a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School.

After high school, he received his Pennsylvania Life Insurance Policy License and a real estate license for Pennsylvania and Texas.

Larry also attended Mount Vernon Bible College, where he grew spiritually with the Lord.



While serving in the Army and National Guard he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.



Larry held employment at Sharon Steel and Howell Industries.

He also had experience with carpentry and construction work but mostly enjoyed lawn care, cutting grass and minor landscaping jobs.



Other hobbies include traveling, playing chess, watching WWE wrestling, and his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed listening to music.



In his earlier years, Larry lived in El Paso, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. After returning home, Larry met his wife of 36 years, Laura (Bair). Early in their relationship, they hitchhiked out west just for fun. Together, they enjoyed music, motorcycling and amusement parks.



Larry loved the Lord and supported many local ministries including Bill Rudge Ministries, Jewish Jesus, Feed the Children, Daystar and St. Jude’s Hospital.



He will be greatly missed by all his family and his pets whom he loved dearly. Larry will be remembered for his smile, kind generosity and his hugs. He loved to hug.



Surviving, include his wife, Laura Rudge, at home; four daughters and two stepdaughters, Marie Anderson (Brian) of Boardman, Ohio, Christina Rudge Scott of Hermitage, Sarah Rudge (Adam Zarrillo) of Struthers, Ohio, Mary Rudge of Hubbard, Ohio, Deborah Ford (David) of Brookfield, Ohio and Jennifer Miscall of Mexico; 18 grandchildren, Cassandra, Alaina, Shenia, Tucker and Tyler Anderson, Christiana, Brice, Journey, Kambria, Adonaia and Enock Scott, Makencey Wright, Brian Bagnall, Jr. and Luke Zarrillo, Alexa McBryan (Sees) and Austin Sees, Kaylee Miscall and Victor, Jr.

Larry is also survived by three brothers and one sister, Ken Rudge of Sarasota, Florida, Bill Rudge (Karen) of Hermitage, Frank Rudge (Kelly) of Hermitage and Karen Heutche (Ted) Dewitt of Michigan and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Larry was preceded in death by his father, Frank Rudge; his mother, Florence (Bombeck) Rudge and a brother, Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of seven.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bill Rudge Ministries, P.O. Box 108, Sharon, PA 16146 or Transformation Church, South Center Street Ext., Grove City, PA 16127.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Monday, August 12, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Monday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel following final visitation.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.