LaShan Boatner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaShan Boatner, 43, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in the evening of Ocober 5, 2020, in his residence.



Born on May 18, 1977, in Sharon, he was a son of Joyce (Wilder) Wormsley, of Hermitage and Harry Boatner Jr. and his wife Audrey, of Farrell.



LaShan graduated from Farrell High School.



He was a member of Bethel A.M.E Church in New Castle.



LaShan is survived by five sisters and one brother.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

