Larry McMillan, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry McMillan, Sr., of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hosptial due to the Covid-19 virus. He was 72.



On January 7, 1948, Larry was born in Laurel, Mississippi. There, in Mississippi, he graduated from Roosevelt Attendance Center in Ellisville.

He worked at Sawhill as a laborer.

Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran and he loved playing cards, fishing, gardening, singing and taking care of his family.



He is survived by his wife, Christine (Barlow) McMillan, at home; three daughters, Christal and Michelle, of Hermitage and Ashley of Sharon; two sons, Steven McMillian and his wife, Kara, of Sharon and Larry McMillian, Jr. of Hermitage; five sisters; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., graveside at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

