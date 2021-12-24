SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Lisi, 66, announce his passing, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after a short illness. Larry was surrounded by his wife and children.

Larry was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on August 5, 1955, to Sebastian and Lena Lisi.

Larry was a native of Sharpsville and graduated from Sharpsville schools.

Larry began work after high school at Phillips Processing Steel and worked until his retirement in September of 2019.

Larry’s passion throughout his life was as a drummer. He was a founding member of the local band Five Deep.

In his free time, Larry enjoyed riding his Harley with family and friends. Larry and his wife greatly enjoyed traveling and renovating their home. Larry hunted with his father and had fond memories of those times. Larry will be remembered for his sense of humor and infectious smile and laugh and listening ear.

Larry was a man of faith and attended First Assembly of God, Hermitage. He was passionate about donating to charity.

Larry will be missed by his loving wife Karen, whom he wed on July 6, 2018, in La Jolla, California and his children, daughter, Shannon and husband, Chris Moran and son, Larry, Jr. and fiancé, Tiffany; brothers and sisters.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.