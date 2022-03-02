EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry J. Zimmerman, 67, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home following his battle with lung cancer.

Larry was born May 12, 1954 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Betty Wilson Zimmerman.

Larry worked as an assembler for SES in Alliance.

He was a member of the East Palestine Sportman’s Club and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #467 of East Palestine.

He enjoyed building RC model airplanes for his boys.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gayla Hays, whom he married on March 30, 1974; his two sons, Justin (Jennifer) Zimmerman of Defiance and Mark (Melissa) Zimmerman of East Palestine; six grandchildren, Alex, Paige, Reese, Kate, Marah and Madilyn and a sister, Nancy Moon of Bowling Green.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Negley United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com