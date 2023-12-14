MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry G. Moore, 80, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 1:05 a.m. in AHN Grove City Hospital, Grove City, Pennsylvania of an extended illness.

Mr. Moore was born July 26, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Gladys (Shotts) and W. Donald Moore.

He was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School.

Larry honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964.

On October 8, 1966, he married Florence A. Minshull who survives him at home.

He was employed with Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania as a machinist for 19 years. He retired from General Electric in Grove City, Pennsylvania in 2005 after being employed for 20 years.

He was a member of the Mercer United Methodist Church in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, gun collecting, target shooting, camping and spending time with his family.

He is also survived by his children, Deborah (Alan) Leonori of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Moore Ayers of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Wayne (Tawnya) Moore of Mercer, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Louella Moore of Mercer, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Kathryn and Kara Leonori, Alexis and Michael Ayers, Tyler, Nathan, Ryan, Zachary, Alex and Madalynn Moore.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his two half-brothers, George and Donald Moore.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer Association.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 16, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 East Butler Street, Mercer, PA 16137, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.