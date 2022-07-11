SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kristin Rae Wooten, 42 of Sharon, passed away in her residence, following a brief illness, with her family by her side, at 1:29 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

She was born on July 6, 1980 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Douglas and Karen (Hennegan) Wooten.

Kristin graduated from Sharon High School in 1999 and received her Bachelor’s of Science in Human Development and family services from Penn State Shenango.

She was an intake officer at Mercer County Domestic Relations Court and was formerly employed as a therapeutic staff support with St. Anthony’s Point in Hermitage.

She attended Sharon Baptist Church.

She enjoyed arts and crafts. She also taught classes on card making and rubber stamping.

Kristin is survived by her father, with whom she resided. She is also survived by her sister, Heather Rice and her husband, Raymond, of Kinsman, Ohio; her niece and nephew, Caitlyn Rice and Connor Rice; her companion, Terry Forster; close family friends, Connie and Andy Lee and her lifelong best friend, Gretchen Darcangelo.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Diane Fonderlin of First Christian Church in Girard, Ohio.

Kristin will be laid to rest with her mother at Findley Cemetery in Mercer.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.