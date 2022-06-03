SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – We celebrate the homegoing of Kirk Elliott Adair, who passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home in Washington D.C.

Kirk was born in Sharon, Pennsylvani to Norce and Lula Mae (Ford) Adair.

After graduating from Farrell Senior High School, Kirk enlisted in the United States Armed Services.

Kirk earned a multitude of higher education certifications and degrees and has held adjunct professor positions with the University of the District of Columbia and was a mathematics and science teacher with the National Collegiate Preparatory High School in Washington D.C. Kirk was also a licensed real estate professional with Tristar Realty and was initiated into the National Society of Pershing Rifles, Howard University.

Kirk was a member of St. Paul AME Church in Washington D.C.

Kirk enjoyed politics and African American culture and history and ran as a candidate for Ward 7 City Council Member, Washington D.C.

Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Patricia Ford of Hyde Park, Massachusetts and Paula Adair of Waldorf, Maryland; a brother, Dan (Aisha) Adair of Lithonia, Georgia; two nieces, Zari Adair and Zoey Adair; one nephew, Lance Adair; longtime partner, Sherry Franklin; a special daughter, Cherade Townsend and a host of family and friends.

Kirk was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements handle by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

