(Farm and Dairy) - After more than a year of pandemic-related changes, some things are starting to look normal again, somewhat. But when it comes to food systems, some hope the pandemic can be a launching pad for new norms.

“We don’t want to go back to normal … that’s not a possibility, and that’s not what we wanted in the first place,” said Michelle Brown, a member of the steering committee for the Ohio Food Policy Network, during a June 11 policy agenda launch for the network.