NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Robert Howard, Sr., 86, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 6:05 a.m. in Edison Manor, New Castle.

He was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on November 16, 1936 to Albert P. Howard and Anna (Chintella) Howard.

Kenneth was married to Johanne (Weinrich) Howard on November 14, 1964 and she passed away December 5, 2017.

He worked at Sharon Steel in the fire and security departments until they closed.

Kenneth is survived by two sons, Kenneth R. (Julie) Howard, Jr. of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and Marlon Howard of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Kenny (Kristen) Howard of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Troy Bishop of Neom, Saudi Arabia and a great-grandchild, Peyton Howard.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

In keeping Mr. Howard’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.