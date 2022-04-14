GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lee Gosnell, 56, of Greenville and formerly of Clearfield, died Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Kane on February 1, 1966, a son of the late Charles E. Gosnell, and Carol (Mountain) Gosnell of Greenville.

Mr. Gosnell was a former truck driver of 25 years, retiring in 2014.

He was a member of VFW Post 7599, enjoyed fishing and riding ATVs.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Glynn of Cranston, Rhode Islanbd, Debra Hedlund of Warren, Ohio, Lisa (Carlo) Galdo of Coraopolis, Vicki Hainsey of Lancaster and Tracie Gosnell of West Middlesex.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no funeral service.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

