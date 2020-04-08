Breaking News
Kenneth L. Williams, Hermitage, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home

April 7, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kenneth L. Williams, Hermitage, Pennsylvania-obit
HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Williams, of Hermitage, passed away at 8:55pm on April 7, 2020, in O’Brien Memorial Care Center, Brookfield, Ohio. He was 68.

On March 29, 1952, Kenneth was born in Sharon, a son to Frank and Lucille (Stefonek)
Williams.

After attending Sharpsville schools, Kenneth went on to work at National Castings and O’Brien’s Memorial Care Center.

Fishing, watching his grandchildren and playing sports were Kenneth’s favorite pasttimes. Also, he was a Buffalo Bills fan.

On December 6, 1991, he married Joyce (Watterson) Williams, and she survives at home.
He is also survived by his daughter, Nicole Munnal; sons, Scott Williams and his wife Kate, of Sharpsville, Stephen Willaims and his wife Tammy, of S. Pymatuning, James Houser, of Sharon and Jason Houser, of Hermitage; 18 grandchildren, Gregory, Jessica, Jordan, Jen, Angela, Heaven, Destiny, Star, Melissa, Danielle, Zoe, Christian, Lexie, Isabella, Ella, Brielle, Austin and Jeremiah and four great-grandchildren, Ava, Jason, Jersey and Jemma.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Kenneth D. Williams.

Private services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

