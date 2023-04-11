BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Kenny” Zec, Sr., 52, of Burghill, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at 3:54 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio after a brief illness.

Born July 4, 1970, he was the son of Karen (Johnson) Zec and Larry Zec.

He attended Sharon Schools.

Kenny was a laborer at the former Sharon Steel, Truck World and Hartford Orchards. He started playing the guitar at the age of 7. After five lessons with Kings Music, Kenny decided that Twinkle Twinkle Little Star was not his style and proceeded to teach himself by listening to Kiss and other bands. Through constant practice, he became very proficient and played in local bands, the most successful of which was Daze Gone Bye. Ken had a heart as big as the moon and a zest for life equally large. Family and friends meant everything to him. He was the first to volunteer when someone needed help moving or remodeling.

Kenny is survived by his mother, Karen Zec of Burghill, Ohio; a daughter, Stephanie Muscatello Zec of Boardman, Ohio; a son, Kenneth Zec, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a brother, Larry Zec, Jr. and his wife Krista of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Cristopher, Benjamin and Kya.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Donovan Zec, Sr.

Visitation is Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148. A Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

