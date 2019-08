GREENVILLE, Pennsylania (MyValleyTributes) - Sherry L. Smith, 61, of Greenville, formerly of Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her daughter Sonya's home in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a courageous fight against cancer.

On May 2, 1958, Sherry was born in Greenville, a daughter to Robert E. and Virginia P. (Kelly) Miller.