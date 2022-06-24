HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ken Cimperman, 67, of Hartford, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell, Pennsylvania after a brief illness.



Ken was born November 17, 1954 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Doris (DeMay) and Leonard Cimperman.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1972 and NCST.

He was employed by Golden Dawn/Peter J. Schmidt for 20 years and Sharon Regional Hospital for 17 years. Ken was a receiver and HVAC Technician.



Ken was an avid Pittsburgh fan who loved watching games. When not watching the Steelers he enjoyed being with his grandchildren. Ken was a coin collector and a social member of the Slovenian Home and VFW 1338.



Ken is survived by his wife, Stephanie (McCullough) Cimperman whom he married January 23, 1982; a daughter, Jessica Cimperman Winters and her husband, Josh, of Brookfield, Ohio; two sisters, Kris Reese and her husband, Bill and Beth Davidson and her husband, Doug, all of Brookfield, Ohio; two brothers, Tim Cimperman and his wife, Beth, of Canfield, Ohio and Barry Cimperman and his wife, Patty, of Masury, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ava Winters and Jackson Winters; niece, Carrie and nephew, Len.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Gary.



In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.



To honor Ken’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.