NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith E. Osborne, 68, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at The Grove at New Wilmington.

Keith was born July 14, 1954, in Clark, Pennsylvania to Virginia (Osborne) and Ervin Osborne.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1973.

Keith belonged to Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church.

Keith was an overhead crane operator at Shenango Inc in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania until his longtime illness kept him from working.

Keith loved watching NHRA drag racing, hunting, farming and fishing with his longtime buddy, Glenn Adboe. Keith enjoyed yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Florida. Keith loved his many dogs over the years, especially Cody.

Keith is survived by his wife, Linda (Clark) Osborne, whom he married August 23, 1986 and she survives at home; a son, Shawn (Emilee) Osborne; a grandson, Levi Keith; several nieces and nephews and two great-nieces whom he enjoyed spending time with.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Osborne.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 20, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Rev. John Fraser, officiant.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Keith E. Osborne, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.