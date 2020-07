WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Linda J. Bateman, 72, of West Middlesex, died at 11:28 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center, due to an extended illness.

She was born on January 7, 1948, in Sharon, to Rose (Trozzo) Bateman and Charles Bateman, both deceased.