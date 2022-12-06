HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kathy” Wise, 85, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in her granddaughter’s residence after an extended illness.

Kathy was born in Brookfield, Ohio to Annette (Hackett) Shaner and Victor Shaner on January 8, 1937.

She worked in the greenhouse department for Kraynak’s for nine years.

Kathy attended Shenango Valley Baptist Church where she enjoyed going to Bible study group.

She also enjoyed cooking, puzzles, gardening and reading.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Mylinda Bernstein of Hubbard, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Ima Lackey of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Joan Bennington of Massilon, Ohio; ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry E. Wise, whom she married June 7, 1963 and he passed away November 1, 1992; a daughter, Cherry Silvis; two sons, Carrol Doyle Lackey and Harry E. Wise, Jr. and two brothers, Robert and Edward Shaner.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Brookfield Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.