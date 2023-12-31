SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen R. Lucich, 77, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday December 28, 2023, at Sharon Regional Health System.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on December 26, 1946 to Chester Buxton and Rose (Skibo) Buxton.

Kathleen graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1964.

Kathleen was married to Joseph “David” Lucich who preceded her in death on December 26, 2010.

In her younger years, she worked at Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital and at UPMC Farrell as a nurse’s aide.

In her later years, she was a homemaker and stayed home to raise her son. Kathleen spent her spare time canning vegetables out of her garden. She won many ribbons with them in the Jefferson Township fair.

She also had a passion for her pet cats and spent her days taking care of them.

Kathleen is survived by her son, Jason C. Lucich of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and brother, Chester Lee Buxton (Jan) of Jefferson Township.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband and a niece, Katie Ruth Covey.

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Chapel at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Lego.

Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Kathleen’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.