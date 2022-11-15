SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen (O’Leary) Chiodo Donaldson, age 70, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home in Sharon, Pennsylvania with her beloved family at her side. She is finally at peace after bravely fighting cancer for over two years.

Kathy was born July 24, 1952 to John P. “Jack” and Helen Lichak O’Leary in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a 1971 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where she created many friendships that lasted for over 50 years.

As an outgoing and lovable person, Kathy worked with the public for over 30 years as a server at several local restaurants as well as the front office administration for Dr. David Tonnies for 15 years.

A person of tremendous faith and love of God, Kathy is now at peace in Heaven. Kathy leaves behind a positive love to all lives that she touched.

She loved to vacation with friends and family, especially at the ocean and never missed a Friday night dinner with her dear friends.

Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Delmer (Del) Donaldson; her son, Peter (Lori) Chiodo and Kathy’s granddaughter, Andriana, who she loved unconditionally. She also is survived by her brother, John Patrick “Packy” (Suzie) O’Leary; sister, Tina (Jim) Liguori; sister, Colleen (Bob) Astey; plus many nieces and nephews, including 10 international nephews. Kathy’s animals Piper and Chase will sorely miss her.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her three-year-old son, “Tony” Anthony Chiodo, with whom she will now be forever united.

A special thank you to her friends and neighbors for being with her throughout her final journey.

There will be a memorial service for Kathy on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Grace Chapel Community Church located at 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, officiated by Pastor Aaron Lego. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with visitation with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Kathy’s love of animals. Please make your contributions in memory of Kathy Donaldson to Humane Society-Mercer County at P.O. Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148, telephone: 724-981-5445.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Chiodo Donaldson (O’Leary), please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.