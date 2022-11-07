SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen L. “Kathy” Fair, 69, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in UPMC Shenango in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Kathleen was born October 6, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Noreen Gregory-Blystone and Donald Blystone.

She graduated from Mercer High School and graduated from Mercer County Career Center with her CNA license.

She was an assisted living healthcare worker for Whole Life Services for ten years.

Kathy attended Charleston United Methodist Church.

Kathy’s hobbies included baking, sewing and helping others. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Kathy is survived by two daughters, Sonia Fair-Cassida of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania and Carley Fair of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; two sons, Leslie D. Fair and his wife, Julie, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Rickey F. Fair, Jr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren, Frankie and Kayla Jovenall, Jonathon and Jess Jovenall, Zachery Jovenall, Walker Coast, Dakota Fair, Austin Fair, Hunter Fair, Terry Bowser, Cheyenne Shealy, Alexandria Shealy, Addysyn and Maddysyn Fair and six great-grandchildren, Carter, marshall, Brantley, Bennett, Ryder and Nova.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rickey F. Fair, Sr. whom she married June 17, 1972 and who passed away May 6, 2022 and a brother, Gary Blystone.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 9, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor William Locke officiating.

