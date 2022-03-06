HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kathy” Joyce Chalenor, 66, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

She was born on July 12, 2022.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Kathleen “Kathy” Joyce Chalenor, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.