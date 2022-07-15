HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kate” A. Pacora, 75 of Hermitage and formerly of Sharpsville, passed away in her sleep at home, on Thursday morning, July 14, 2022.



She was born on June 14, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late George and Rose (Reda) Hether.



Kate was a graduate of Farrell High School.

She worked as sales associate at Kaufman’s Department Store for 20 years and also as a cook at the Clark House for six years.

She attended the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage.



Kate was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching storms.



She is survived by three daughters, Marilee Young of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Charity (Pacora) Antus of Hermitage and Dawn (Pacora) Mechling of Hermitage; a son, Samuel “Sammy” Pacora and his wife, Sherri, of Girard, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brian and Brad Hoddinott of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Keith and Tony Antus of Hermitage, Joseph and Matthew Mechling of Mesa, Arizona, Savannah Pacora of Hubbard, Ohio and Samuel Pacora II of Girard, Ohio; three sisters, Donna Stanek and her husband, Chuck, of Farrell, Linda Gassner and her husband, Steve, of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Marcia Bender and her husband, Tom, of Brookfield, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Bruce Cadman of Transfer and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Cadman.



Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m.



