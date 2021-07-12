Kathleen Chittenden, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Chittenden, age 92 of Hermitage, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Farrell UPMC Hospital.

Born February 15, 1929 in East Aurora, New York; she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace Eastland Keleher.

She was a faithful parishioner for 44 years at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Pittsburg and then a member at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Hermitage.

She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and taking care of babies and little ones.

She is survived by her son Timothy Chittenden of Alaska, daughter Mary (David) Giardina of Hermitage; two grandchildren Mariah (Matt) Zeigler of Arizona and Chelsey (Josh Hassan) Giardina of Ellwood City; three great grandchildren Zeke, Iris and Mick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Gerald Keleher and her sister Jeanne O’Donnell.

Calling hours will be Thursday July 15 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 2630 E. State St. Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Funeral service will be held Friday July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Parish 2325 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA by Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant. If attending please meet at the church.

Interment will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Christ Our Redeemer Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

