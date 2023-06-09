HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A “Kathy” Bucciarelli, 75, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 6:39 a.m. in Quality Life Services – Grove City.



She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 6, 1947 to Peter Bucciarelli and Kathleen (Marr) Bucciarelli.

Kathy worked on the assembly line at Westinghouse Electric and Packard Electric for over 20 years.



Kathy adored her cats and loved to travel, going to and collecting lighthouses and angels. She was a history buff and enjoyed talking about history, watching old movies and the Hallmark Channel and was a Notre Dame football fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Kathleen is survived by two sisters, Virginia M Marr of Brookfield, Ohio and Margaret Bucciarelli of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brother, Peter Bucciarelli of Farrell, Pennsylvania; niece, Elizabeth Bucciarelli; five nephews, Ricky Bucciarelli and his wife, Chris, Shawn Bucciarelli, Brandon Farrand, Shane Farrand and Austin Farrand and several great-nephews.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Peter Bucciarelli and mother, Kathleen Bucciarelli.

Visitation and services will be held Saturday, September 2 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.