HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karissa Malee Shirk, 30, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hermitage.

Karissa, born August 15, 1991, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Roger and Kimberly (Shirk) Burns of Mercer and David Miller of Raleigh, North Carolina.



Karissa was a 2010 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School. Following high school, she attended Laurel Technical Institute and received a Pharmacy Technician degree. She had recently returned to LTI and was pursuing a career in Cosmetology.

Karissa excelled as a competition cheerleader, and later used her talent as a cheerleading and gymnastics coach.



Karissa was an active member of The Valley Church in Hermitage. One of the things Karissa loved the most was using her beautiful voice to glorify God and she sang on her church’s worship team every Sunday. She also participated in Bible study and was a teacher at Vacation Bible School.



Next to her relationship with Jesus, she cherished her family above all else. Surviving at home is the love of her life, Jesse D. Lewis, whom she was to be married to on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Besides her parents and her fiancé, Karissa leaves her three beloved children, Aylin Shirk, Sariah Lewis and Dean Lewis, all at home. She is survived by a sister, Marina Burns and a brother, Roger Burns, both of Mercer; her grandparents, Jerry and Margaret (Peggy) Fairchild of Sharpsville, whom she lovingly called Nana and Papa, Leland (Sophie) Shirk of Sharpsville and Sherry Hartman of Sharpsville; as well as her future in-laws, Richard and Sheri Urey of Hermitage who loved her like a daughter. Karissa will be greatly missed by her Aunt Connie (Uncle Mike) Muniak, whom she loved like a sister, along with their daughter, Gabi; two uncles, Ronald David Bell, Jr. and Jerry Thomas Fairchild; her future brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Taylor Lewis, who was also her best friend, along with their children, Ryan and Gracelyn; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her beloved dog, Yondu.



She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Roger Paul Burns and an aunt for whom she is named, Valarie Malee Shirk.

