HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kari Lynn McFeaters, 30 of Hermitage, P ennsylvania formerly of Greenville, P ennsylvania passed away at Magee Womens Hospital on Tuesday March 8, 2022 after a courageous battle for 15 years.

She was born June 26, 1991 in Greenville, P ennsylvania to Kenneth D. and Victoria L. (Kelley) McFeaters of Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Kari was a graduate of Sharon High School in 2010.

She was a member of the Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene.

Kari is survived by a sister, Rebecca (Robert) Keiner of Alabama; paternal grandmother, Wanda McFeaters of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania and maternal step-grandmother, Arlene Kelley of Greenville, P ennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James McFeaters and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Betty Kelley.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

