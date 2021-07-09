Karen Theresa Morris, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Theresa Morris, 51, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her residence after an extended illness.

Born on August 17, 1969 to Audrey Gotch and James Carroll, Karen graduated from Hickory High School in 1987.

She married her husband, Andrew L. Morris on October 8, 1988 and he survives at home.

Karen loved crafts, flowers, canoeing, the outdoors and laughing at her own jokes. She found beauty in all the small things in life. She also enjoyed thrifting with her mom and sisters and spending time with her grandchildren.

Also surviving Karen are her daughters, Amanda Hoffay and her husband, Dan, of Apex, North Carolina and Kodie Morris of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; son Travis Morris of Apex, North Carolina; sisters, Sherry Carroll of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tina Saxion of Crossville, Tennessee and Sharon Carroll of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; brothers, Timothy Carroll of Hubbard, Ohio and James Carroll of Farrell, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Collin Shaw, Skylar Zarecky and Marleigh Zarecky.

Preceding Karen in death are her father and a son, Dakota Morris.

Per Karen’s request, services will be private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.