SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. McFadden, 79, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on her birthday, Sunday morning, September 24, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

She was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania on September 24, 1944 to the late George R. Englehart and Madelyn (Irwin) Englehart.

Karen enjoyed listening to music, backyard bird watching, collecting antiques and nutcrackers, sewing, puzzle building, cooking, and baking. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and always put them first.

Karen is survived by her husband, Donald McFadden, at home. They were married on October 26, 1963. She is also survived by: two daughters and son-in-laws, Natalie (Robert) Gordon of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Susan Michele (Ronnie) Lowe of Erie, Pennsylvania; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel John (Kristin) McFadden of Burghill, Ohio; five granddaughters, Kala (Giles) Churchman, Laken Lowe, Lauren Gordon, Allison McFadden, and Abbigail McFadden; three grandsons, Ronnie Lowe, Kyle Lowe, and Justin Gordon; eight great-grandsons, Micah Churchman, Truett Patrick, Lincoln Patrick, Jefferson Patrick, Colton Gordon, RJ Lowe, Quincy Lowe, and Layton Lowe; three great-granddaughters, Maya Churchman, Malia Churchman, and Scarlett Lowe; and her brother, Thomas (Katie) Englehart.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by: a grandson, Matthew Patrick; two Brothers, Bill (Julia) Englehart, and John (Madlyn) Englehart;

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

