Karen Lynn McNish, Sharon, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home

November 5, 2019

Posted:
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lynn McNish passed away Tuesday, November 5.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 9, 3:00 p.m., following visitation, at the funeral home chapel.

