Karen Lynn McNish, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Nittany Marie Spohn, of Sharon, died unexpectedly at 12:09 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. She was 28.

On May 30, 1991, Nittany was born in Sharon, a daughter to Feddra (Aleska) Carpenter and her husband, Rick, of Hermitage and Gary Spohn.