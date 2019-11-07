Karen Lynn McNish, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lynn McNish passed away Tuesday, November 5.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage.
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 9, 3:00 p.m., following visitation, at the funeral home chapel.
