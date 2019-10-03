Karen L. Walter, Hermitage, PA

October 2, 2019

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Walter passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Karen was born on November 20, 1953.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

