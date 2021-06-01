Karen L. Reed, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Reed, 62, went to be with the Lord June 1, 2021 after a heroic battle with complications from a brain aneurysm suffered on February 2.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 27, 1959 to Paul and June (Dittmer) Braho, who are deceased. Her father died when she was 18 months old and she was raised by her mother and loving brothers for many years.

Karen married Donald Reed, Jr. July 12, 1980, who survives at home.

She lived locally in New Bedford and Hermitage, Pennsylvania when her mother moved them to Southern California for nine years. Her mother brought her back to Hermitage, Pennsylvania (kicking and crying all the way) so that she could “meet a nice Pennsylvania boy”. Soon after she met her lucky husband, Don. They were inseparable until the end. They enjoyed forty charmed years together and were blessed with three wonderful children, their three amazing spouses, six grandchildren and many loving friends. Her children’s friends were her friends also. All brought joy to her life and she to theirs.

Karen was a hard worker all through life. Starting in grade school she worked in the cafeteria before school. She sold “Grit” newspapers to purchase her first bicycle. She worked retail and became Assistant Manager of A.S. Beck Shoes in the Shenango Valley Mall while pursuing her Associate Degree in Marketing at YSU, via Penn State Shenango. Taking time off to start a family she returned to work and soon after started her own successful business, Ad Specs Specialty Advertising for thirty years until her illness.

She was faithful and devoted to God all her life. Raised in the Lutheran Church she recently attended President Village Chapel in Tionesta, Pennsylvania. She made sure her children were raised in the church to receive the Word consistently.

Her greatest attribute was total devotion to her family’s well-being. She was a loving and protective mother, wife and friend. She was a true “Mama Bear” in all phases of life. Her six grandchildren were the absolute joy of her life and they rejoiced in her. Holidays and vacations revolved around the family first and foremost. Not many an evening could end without a rousing game (or many) of “Catch Phrase” that brought tears of laughter from some of her “Karen-isms”.

Recently she and her husband spent increasing time in Tionesta, Pennsylvania at “R-House” which was re-built to accommodate the entire family, plus more. Another circle of loving friends was made in Tionesta, who always jumped at the chance to help in time of need.

Her hobbies were golf, beaches, hosting entertaining dinners and events, and anything family was doing. Her beauty and perfect smile were striking, but she will be remembered mostly for her love and sacrifice for others before herself.

Also surviving are daughters Nicole (Chris) Fry, Longmont, Colorado; Shelly (David) Hairston, Sewickley, Pennsylvania and son Warren (Lindsey Landfried) Reed, State College, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Dalton Hairston, Alanah Hairston, Cy Reed, Sylvia Reed, Evelyn Fry, Alice Fry and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews that she was very fond of.

She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Ray Braho, Kenneth Braho Sr., David Braho Sr., and Paul Braho, Jr.

The family would like to acknowledge the great love, prayers and compassion extended by so many during her recent illness. Words cannot begin to express our gratitude and reciprocal love. We also give the highest regards to the entire UPMC Presbyterian Hospital team: Nurses, Social Workers, parking attendants, and especially Dr. Brad Gross, Neurosurgery, for his unrelenting advocacy and dedication to her care.

Calling Hours will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

In lieu of flowers donors may contribute to The American Red Cross, PO Box 2276, Sharon, PA 16146 or to Crossing Paths Ministry, PO Box 1181, Hermitage, PA 16148 in Karen’s memory.

The family requests that in accordance with CDC Guidelines, NO mask is required for those fully vaccinated.

