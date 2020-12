HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Margaret "Marge" Rollinson, 83, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:58 a.m., in her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born March 30, 1937, to the late Otto Ellsworth and Rosalie Lorraine (Bacon) Finzel.