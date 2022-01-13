HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Chupak, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, January 11, 2022 in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where she resided for the past three years. She formerly lived on McConnel Road in New Wilmington.



Julie was born January 3, 1933, in Pulaski, Pennsylvania to the late William Trefun and Magdalena (Zubal) Chupak.

She attended a one-room school house for eight years in Bethel, Pennsylvania and graduated from Hickory High School in 1950. She graduated from Shenango Valley Commercial Institute and attended Westminster College.

Julie was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric as secretary to the Maintenance, Manufacturing Planning and Test Operations Engineers. She retired in 1991 after 40 years of service. Afterward she worked as the Building Manager for Fortune Electric for 9 years until her permanent retirement.

Julie was an active member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Hermitage. She helped at pirohi making and its fundraising events. In her younger years she was a member of the ACRY youth group and the church bowling league.

She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association having attained perfect attendance for 45 years. She also served as President and was named Women of the Year in 1966. Julie belonged to the Westinghouse Retirees Association and was on the planning committee for her High School Reunions.

In her spare time Julie enjoyed traveling both here and abroad, playing cards and golfing. She belonged to a Ladies Golf League at Borlands and Tam-O-Shanter.

Surviving are two sisters, Esther Chupak, Hermitage and Sophia Blanar, Hartville, Ohio, an array of nieces and nephews and her three Godchildren.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Rawe, Lillian Hurchanik, Rose Wasson and Anne Kudelko and six brothers, John, Bill, Frank, Joe, George and Harry Chupak.

The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to St. John’s Cemetery Fund, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John XXIII Home for their compassion and care of Julie.

